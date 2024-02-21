Ranking the 10 best players on the 2024 Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin football is now less than 200 days away from opening its 2024 season against Western Michigan.

The 2024 campaign is an important one for Luke Fickell and his program. The team went 7-6 in 2023, an understandable record given the challenges coaches face in their first year at new jobs.

But first-year excuses, or explanations, go away once year two begins. That’s why Wisconsin’s transfer portal haul and returning production must return the Badgers to their top-of-the-conference standing — even against one of the Big Ten’s toughest schedules.

Look ahead to 2024, we’ve already ranked all 18 programs in the Big Ten, ranked all 18 head coaches, predicted each Big Ten team’s 2024 record and checked in on the Las Vegas win totals for each team in the conference.

Now, our ranking of Wisconsin’s 10 best players entering the 2024 season:

OLB John Pius

Oct 7, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett (11) is sacked by William & Mary Tribe linebacker John Pius (8) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Pius transferred to Wisconsin after an All-American career at the FCS level at William & Mary. He enters a Badgers linebacker room needing more sack production after the 2023 group clearly suffered from the loss of Nick Herbig.

This ranking is a bit of a projection, but Pius was ranked as a four-star transfer and could lead the team in sacks this season.

C Jake Renfro

Nov 6, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Jake Renfro (56) against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Renfro at No. 9 on this list is also quite a bit of projection. But the veteran lineman was an All-American Conference player in 2021, and should return to that form as the Badgers’ starting center this season.

This is a potential + proven production ranking. All Renfro has to do is stay healthy.

RT Riley Mahlman

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

For my money, Mahlman is Wisconsin’s best offensive lineman entering 2024. He and the entire unit had a disappointing 2023 season as the program adjusted to Phil Longo’s new offensive attack. But another offseason to prepare, plus more familiarity with the system should lead to better results in 2024.

Out of Wisconsin’s five starting linemen entering 2024, I think Mahlman is the best bet to have an NFL career.

DL James Thompson Jr.

Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) celebrates after sacking Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson is easily Wisconsin’s best defensive lineman entering 2024. He’s fresh off a 2023 season which saw him record 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

With Mike Tressel’s defense needing improvement this year, Thompson will be a cornerstone of the group’s plans. Looking across the defensive lineman room, he’s the only dependable contributor entering the year.

RB Chez Mellusi

Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs the ball during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Mellusi returns to lead a Wisconsin backfield after Braelon Allen left for the NFL. The veteran back has all the talent in the world. It has been injuries that have held back his Wisconsin career thus far.

A healthy season for Mellusi should put him towards the top of the conference leaderbord in most rushing categories.

QB Tyler Van Dyke

Nov 24, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) looks to pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

This ranking, like the ones in the 8-10 range, is a lot of projection. Tyler Van Dyke transfers to Wisconsin with three years of starting experience, including a stellar 62.3% completion, 2931-yard, 25-touchdown and six-interception year in 2021.

Wisconsin’s offense allows for impressive passing statistics. If Van Dyke stays healthy and plays like he did at Miami, he could be in for a monster season.

WR Bryson Green

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Bryson Green (9) is unable to make the one handed catch against Washington State Cougars defensive back Cam Lampkin (3) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 31-22. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson Green was nowhere to be seen for most of the 2023 season after transferring from Oklahoma State the previous offseason.

Then the ReliaQuest Bowl happened. The veteran receiver grabbed seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, helping the Badgers to a 31-point output.

Green is extremely talented. He enters the season as Wisconsin’s clear No. 1 outside receiver and 1b alongside Will Pauling. He should put him massive numbers.

CB Ricardo Hallman

Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) runs 95 yards for a touchdown after an interception during the second quarter of their game against Rutgers Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Ricardo Hallman was CB1 on the 2023 Badgers and might be CB1 in the entire confernce in 2024.

The rising star recorded 34 tackles, three tackles for loss and seven interceptinos in 2023. Given how his career has progressed, that may trend even better this season.

WR Will Pauling

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling (6) catches a pass in front of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Will Pauling is Wisconsin’s best returning offensive player in my opinion. He led the 2023 Badgers with 74 catches, 837 receiving yards and six touchdowns — that coming in a crowded wide receiver room.

Pauling is the clear 1a entering 2024 and is likely Wisconsin’s best NFL Draft prospect on offense.

S Hunter Wohler

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates following a play during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Wohler’s decision to return for the 2024 season was massive news for Wisconsin. Including the intagibles he brings as the leader of the defense and of the team, he’s easily Wisconsin best and most valuable player.

How does Wohler’s skillset project to the NFL level? That I don’t know. But I do know he’s a phenomenal college football player and should be an All-Big Ten selection this year.

