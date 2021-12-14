Ranking the 10 best options for the Steelers at QB in 2022
In just a few short weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will wrap up the 2021 season and will immediately start looking ahead to 2022. Perhaps the biggest question for the next offseason is, who will play quarterback. Here we rank the 10 best options for the Steelers quarterback position in 2022.
1-Mason Rudolph
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Like it or not, Mason Rudolph is the rightful heir to the throne. He’s been a starter in Pittsburgh and bided his time. The Steelers are loyal and I expect him to start in 2022.
2-Russell Wilson
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
This one also ranks as the least likely but if you are just talking about who improves this team the most in 2022, Russell Wilson is the guy to sell the farm for in a trade.
3-Matt Corral
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
If the Steelers opt for a quarterback in the draft, they should be picking high enough to select Matt Corral. He’s the best combination of quarterback skills and athleticism in the draft, even if he is a little undersized.
4-Aaron Rodgers
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Most Steelers fans want Pittsburgh to sell the farm for Aaron Rodgers despite the fact he’s only two years younger than Roethlisberger.
5-Desmond Ridder
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Personally, I like Ridder more than Corral as he does all the same things Corral can do but in a bigger package.
6-Kenny Pickett
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
The quarterback most Steelers fans want is Pickett. He’s a local hero and the most improved player in the college football.
7-Ben Roethlisberger
(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
If you think Ben Roethlisberger is the problem this season, you aren’t paying attention. Big Ben is playing great football given the circumstances and could come back for one more shot.
8-Teddy Bridgewater
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
A veteran who isn’t being talked about enough is Teddy Bridgewater. He’s an underrated quarterback who would fit in great in this system.
9-Malik Willis
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
2021 has been a disaster for Willis but all the potential is there for him to be an elite NFL quarterback.
10-Dwayne Haskins
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
It’s hard to believe the Steelers signed Haskins and aren’t going to at least give him a shot to play next season.
