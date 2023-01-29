Ranking the 10 best NFL free agents for 2023
The 2023 NFL free agent class is absolutely loaded with talent. We understand many of these players could be re-signed by their own teams but here are the 10 best that may or may or may not hit the market.
1-QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
2-QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
3-DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles
4-LB Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
5-S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
6-QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7-OT Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs
8-DT Daron Payne, Washington Commanders
9-RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
10-S Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals