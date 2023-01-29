Ranking the 10 best NFL free agents for 2023

Curt Popejoy
The 2023 NFL free agent class is absolutely loaded with talent. We understand many of these players could be re-signed by their own teams but here are the 10 best that may or may or may not hit the market.

1-QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2-QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

3-DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

4-LB Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

5-S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

6-QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7-OT Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs

8-DT Daron Payne, Washington Commanders

9-RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

10-S Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals

