Ranking the 10 best free agent defensive tackles available for the Saints
Everyone knows what position the New Orleans Saints need to make a priority: defensive tackle. The team lost its top two players in Monday’s start to the free agent legal tampering period, with David Onyemata joining the Atlanta Falcons and Shy Tuttle going to the Carolina Panthers. All of their other interior linemen who got on the field last year are free agents — Malcolm Roach (who wants to test the market before accepting a two-year contract offer), Kentavius Street, and Albert Huggins. The Saints couldn’t field a complete defense if they had a game today.
And money has been flying around the league with defensive tackles on the move. The San Francisco 49ers are going to sign Javon Hargrave. The Washington Commanders retained Daron Payne. The Seattle Seahawks lured in Dre’Mont Jones. And the Cleveland Browns reached an agreement with Dalvin Tomlinson. The cupboard is starting to thin out before the Saints even get on the board.
Still, there are options available. Here are the top ten free agents still out there at their top position of need:
Sheldon Rankins
Larry Ogunjobi
A'Shawn Robinson
Poona Ford
Matt Ioannidis
Shelby Harris
Jarran Reed
Fletcher Cox
Khalen Saunders
Honorable mentions
Taven Bryan
Greg Gaines
Dean Lowry