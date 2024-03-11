Rankin turns his lens to celebrate the nation's foster parents

One of the world’s most renowned photographers - who has photographed Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner and the late Queen - has turned his lens to celebrate the nation's foster parents. The latest set of portraits by British artist Rankin are of 17 foster parents that represent the ‘Faces of Fostering’. The campaign, created by the National Fostering Group, aims to reveal the diversity that exists in fostering and call on more people to step forward - after research found 44 per cent of adults believe they wouldn’t be eligible to foster. Rankin said: “This photo shoot was a celebration of diversity, compassion, and the extraordinary individuals who open their hearts to foster care. "It was a joy to capture the essence of people from all walks of life, each sharing a common desire to make a difference in a child's life.”