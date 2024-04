Rankin loses to Mannes in Liverpool

[SNS]

Hannah Rankin missed out on the WBA continental light-middleweight title after losing by split decision against Naomi Mannes.

The German, 29, won at Liverpool's Knowsley Leisure and Culture Park, her seventh victory from 10 professional bouts.

Scot Rankin, 33, fell to a second split-decision defeat in a row after losing to Ema Kozin in Manchester in November.

WBA super-middleweight champion Rankin has 13 wins and eight losses from her 21 fights.