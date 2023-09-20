Ranked No. 1 in scoring, Jim Harbaugh lauds Michigan football's defense: 'Shining light'

Though Michigan football didn't dominate its non-conference competition the way it had hoped, there is a unit that leaves the warm-up portion of the schedule with its confidence sky-high.

The defense.

Now set to enter Big Ten play against Rutgers on Saturday (Noon, Big Ten Network), Jesse Minter's unit has been so good it prompted head coach Jim Harbaugh, fresh off the final game of his three-game suspension, to call the unit his team's "shining light" after its 31-6 victory over Bowling Green.

"Tremendous performance," Harbaugh said Monday afternoon. "Just continued really, really great play."

The numbers bear it out after three games where U-M has allowed just 16 total points. That's just 5.3 per contest — No. 1 in the nation (just ahead of No. 2 Ohio State at 6.7 points per game).

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil celebrates his sack on Bowling Green quarterback Camden Orth during the first half against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

The combination of the No. 7 pass defense (141.3 yards per game) and No. 17 run defense (81.0 yards per game) has the group ranked No. 2 in total defense (222.3 yards per game) as its held all three opponents to fewer than 250 total yards each contest.

Perhaps the best part for U-M is the starting defense is truly only responsible for three points allowed. To date, Michigan's defense has been on the field for 33 drives and allowed the opposition to score just four times: three field goals and one touchdown.

The first field goal came against U-M's third string defense in Week 1 as time expired vs. East Carolina. The touchdown the next week came against the same group with less than three minutes vs. UNLV.

Bowling Green did manage to break through with two field goals against the Wolverines' top group, though a U-M turnover inside its own zone was responsible for the second of those.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Josh Wallace blocks a pass to East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Ryan King.

"I gotta give credit to the coaching staff really," said defense back Josh Wallace when asked how U-M has been so good this early. "They're just putting us in the right positions."

It doesn't hurt that U-M's talent has been overwhelming and wide-ranging, too. Michigan has 24 tackles for loss this season, including 10 each of the past two weeks, coming from 17 different players. Eight players have contributed for the nine sacks, as well.

The star of the show on Saturday was Jaylen Harrell.

On the opening possession of the second half, the senior edge pressured Bowling Green quarterback Hayden Timosciek and forced an errant throw that was intercepted by Kris Jenkins and set up a short touchdown for the offense.

On the next possession, Harrell recorded a strip-sack that was recovered by linebacker Michael Barrett. That put another three points on the board, as Harrell finished with a team-high three pressures and two tackles.

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett (23) and defensive end Jaylen Harrell (32) sack UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

"Another week where he’s the tone setter," Harbaugh said.

Detractors will be quick to point out Michigan has yet to face anything close to a dangerous offense — heck, Bowling Green was so banged up it had to play a third-string quarterback who spent the week imitating J.J. McCarthy on scout team — but a glance at the schedule suggests a high-powered attack Is not coming any time soon.

While Rutgers is 3-0, its certainly not because of the offense.

Even in last week's 35-16 win over Virginia Tech — objectively a better victory than U-M has on its resume — Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed just 7 of 16 passes for 46 yards and a score. That's 2.8 yards per attempt, which would be a poor average for rushing, never mind through the air.

Michigan's defense still has room to get better, having been short handed each of the first three games. Last year's freshman All-America cornerback Will Johnson played eight snaps Week 2 vs. UNLV but that's all. Though he warmed up Saturday, he didn't play.

Junior safety Rod Moore, an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season has yet to play a snap, while Makari Paige missed a game, too. However, instead of causing a disruption on the back end, it's seemed to only present opportunity for the next line of players.

In Week 3, nobody took better advantage of that chance than safety Quinten Johnson who received a "guardian of victory" sticker for his defensive efforts, as Pro Football Focus had him graded as U-M's top defender (91.0) on his 14 plays, which included an interception late in the fist half.

"He got a game ball for defense, but was also player of the game on special teams," Harbaugh said. "He had a rep against their best player, remarkable, one of the best reps that we have ever seen, had a tackle. Crushing it, happy for him."

Michigan celebrate after an interception by defensive back Quinten Johnson during the first half of Michigan's 31-6 win on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

While it might not seem as impressive coming against group of five teams, the chemistry developed can't be over stated. On Monday, Wallace shared a story of warning Jenkins had to learn the hard way his sophomore year.

It was the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia where for perhaps the first time all season, U-M was decidedly on the wrong end of the talent match up. Instead of everybody remaining gap sound and locking on their responsibilities, everybody tried to be "a super hero."

"That's when things always go wrong," Wallace said. "(it's about doing) your 1/11th as we say, doing your job and not trying to be the hero and doing someone else's."

Next up: Scarlet Knights

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (3-0, 0-0), Big Ten opener.

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 24½.

