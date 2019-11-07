Who should be ranked No. 1 in college football? Dwayne Haskins and Derrius Guice have differing opinions

The College Football Playoff committee released its first ranking of the 2019 season on Tuesday, and there was plenty of backlash that followed.

If the Playoff started this week, the four teams playing would be as follows: 1. Ohio State, 2. LSU, 3. Alabama, and 4. Penn State. Clemson and Georgia were listed as the first two schools out.

While Ohio State has been more than impressive, many believe that LSU earned the top spot, at least for the initial ranking. Of those is Redskins running back and former LSU Tiger, Derrius Guice.

The second-year running back took to Twitter to expresses his dissatisfaction with LSU's initial ranking.

Ohio State shouldn't be over LSU just saying — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) November 6, 2019

That caught the attention of his current Burgundy and Gold teammate and former Ohio State Buckeye, Dwayne Haskins. Naturally, the rookie quarterback had to fire back at Guice and defend his school.

But the conversation didn't stop there. The two went back and forth, and it was quite entertaining.

I like LSU but have to disagree 😂 https://t.co/ceXs3oiL8z — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) November 6, 2019

Obviously you gotta ride or die with your team but you know what's up https://t.co/XGHXz0Adgb — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) November 6, 2019

Haskins then went on to say he believes his former squad would take home the National Championship, and Guice asked the first-rounder to place a wager on it.

Put your money where your mouth is MR. First Rounder https://t.co/coCOCuSJdo — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) November 6, 2019

To be fair, both Ohio State and LSU have a legitimate case for the No. 1 ranking. The Buckeyes are 8-0 and are defeating opponents by an average of over 40 points per game.

But LSU is also 8-0, and the Tigers have three top-10 victories, including wins over Texas, Florida, and Auburn. As of now, both teams are on a collision course to play each other in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Which team is better is up for debate, but one thing is for sure: If the Tigers leave Tuscaloosa on Saturday with a road victory over No. 3 Alabama, the No. 1 ranking won't belong to the Buckeyes for long.

Who should be ranked No. 1 in college football? Dwayne Haskins and Derrius Guice have differing opinions originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington