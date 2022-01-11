We rank the top 10 plays of the 2021 Ohio State football season

The roses are all wilted by now and there is a new college football national champion. With the season officially over, we thought it might be fun to take a look back at the 2021 football season and take a look at some of the highlights of a record-breaking season.

Yes, it may have been disappointing not to be in the College Football Playoff, and I do think it would have been interesting to see how Ohio State’s offense matched up against Georgia’s defense. However, the Rose Bowl wasn’t a bad consolation prize and gave us what was probably the most exciting football game of the year.

So let’s take a look back at some memorable moments that will leave lasting impressions on Buckeye fans for years to come.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes it 75 yards against Nebraska

In a game that did not see Garrett Wilson play, Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave us the first look that he could be the guy once Wilson and Chris Olave were gone. It ended up being a record-setting day for JSN as he hauled in 15 receptions, passing David Boston’s mark of 14 set in 1997. Smith-Njigba was just 13 yards shy of breaking the single-game record for yards in a game, which spoiler alert… we’ll talk about later.

We get a first look at TreVeyon Henderson

We kind of felt like TreVeyon Henderson could be really special being the No. 1 running back recruit in the country, but you never really know until a player gets to the spotlight. Henderson burst onto the scene in the opening week at Minnesota and wouldn’t look back. He would go on to break Archie Griffin’s single-game rushing record (239 yards) for a freshman with 277 yards on the ground a few weeks later and would also break Maurice Clarett’s freshman touchdown record with 19 scores. The future looks bright for this young man.

Chris Olave makes a spectacular over the shoulder catch against Sparty

Chris Olave has been trilling Ohio State fans for years now. And this year was no different. Everything Olave does just feels so smooth, and a catch he made ala Willie Mays style on a perfect throw from C.J. Stroud set up a touchdown as the Buckeyes dominated No. 7 Michigan State.

OMG ! LA RÉCEPTION DE WR CHRIS OLAVE ! 🔥🔥🔥 Ohio State mène 35-0 face à Michigan State… en milieu de 2ème QT. 😬pic.twitter.com/3XwwCmOnrz — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) November 20, 2021

Miyan Williams starts the 2021 season off with a bang

Miyan Williams would start the season as the lead back for the Buckeyes. He started the season off right with 125 yards rushing on just nine carries. 71 of those yards would come on one carry as Williams found room on the edge and was off to the races for the first of many Ohio State scores in 2021.

Garrett Wilson makes an incredible catch in "The Game"

Garrett Wilson gave us so many highlight-reel catches in his three years at Ohio State. In a game many would rather forget, we have to take time to recognize the catch Wilson made in the endzone to briefly put the Buckeyes on top of the Wolverines. The body control and hand-eye coordination are simply astounding.

Jerron Cage rumbles for a touchdown against Penn State

Big men can run too! In a battle with Penn State under the lights, Jerron Cage saw the ball on the ground and pounced. The defensive lineman scooped it up and rumbled 57 yards for a touchdown to put the Buckeyes up two scores against the Nittany Lions. Get that man some oxygen!

TreVeyon Henderson breaks free against Purdue

TreVeyon Henderson showed his speed all season long, but the burst he had in the game against Purdue was next level. Henderson found a seam and proceeded to leave everyone in the dust. It’s hard to imagine, but this young man is only going to get better.

Strip sack and a score

We’ll head back to the first game of the season one more time. Zach Harrison got off a block to knock the ball loose from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. And it was “Haskell the Rascal” off to the races to extend the Ohio State lead in a game that was closer than fans were comfortable with.

Chris Olave ties Ohio State career receiving touchdown record

Many didn’t expect Chris Olave to come back for his senior season, but we’re all glad he did. Olave is arguably the greatest receiver in Ohio State history, at least by the numbers. As we said earlier, Olave is smooth in everything he does on the football field and this touchdown reception from C.J. Stroud was no exception. The catch tied Olave with David Boston for most career touchdown receptions, which Olave would break later in the game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba gives Ohio State the lead in the Rose Bowl

We end where we began… with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Buckeye receiver had an incredible year and capped it off with an all-time performance in the Rose Bowl breaking single game records both in Ohio State and bowl history. It was hard to pick just one, but the spectacular catch in the corner of the endzone which gave the Buckeyes the lead tops our list. Sit back and enjoy poetry in motion.

There you have it, our top 10 plays of the 2021 Ohio State football season. Let us know what your favorite play was from this past year.

