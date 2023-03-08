Rank: Giants giving Daniel Jones $40M per year is 'a little off-putting'
NFL Network's Adam Rank: New York Giants giving quarterback Daniel Jones $40M per year is 'a little off-putting'.
Reaction to Daniel Jones signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the New York Giants.
The Giants are signing Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension.
What New York is attempting is what good teams do — rectifying a mistake rather than letting it continue to drag them down. An unserious franchise has suddenly become extremely serious.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]
The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team. PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put [more]
The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a contract extension on Tuesday, and that had a domino effect that could impact the Bears and David Montgomery.
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
NFL GMs got together at the NFL Combine, and Ryan Poles told NBC's Peter King that included several trade talks about the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
