How I would rank Georgia, FSU, Ohio State, Washington, Michigan in CFP Rankings | Kassim

The third College Football Playoff Rankings were released Tuesday evening and as usual, the committee made some questionable calls.

Florida State football (10-0, 8-0 ACC) remained ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, as the final team in the College Football Playoff Field.

Georgia leaped over Ohio State for the No. 1 spot following a dominating victory over No. 13 Ole Miss last week. Ohio State fell to No. 2 and Michigan remained at No. 3 despite a 24-15 win over No. 12 Penn State.

The Seminoles control their destiny, regardless of what the rankings say. They host North Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium (Broadcast: The CW Network) and close out the season against rival Florida at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Swamp.

If I had a say in the College Football Playoff Committee, this is how I would have ordered the teams through the first 11 weeks.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Georgia won 52-17.

Key wins (where teams were ranked when game played): No. 12 Missouri, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 20 Kentucky

ESPN Strength of Record: 7th

ESPN Strength of Schedule: 78th

ESPN FPI: 6th

Analysis: Undefeated two-time defending champions. I am of the thought that Georgia belongs up here until they don't. I do believe Alabama can knock them off in the SEC Championship game, so that would change the entire outlook and make things more interesting. The Bulldogs trashed No. 9 Ole Miss last week and earned the top spot.

But for the time being, the Bulldogs have the wins needed for this spot, the pedigree, the blue-chip ratio when it comes to recruiting and they pass the smell and eye test.

Carson Beck has come into his own as a first-year starter and seems to be picking up steam in the second half. Plus, having the best player in college football in tight end Brock Bowers back, makes this offense ever the more impressive.

Remaining schedule: at No. 18 Tennessee (Nov. 18), at Georgia Tech (Nov. 25), vs. No. 8 Alabama (SEC Championship Game, Dec. 2)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Key wins (where teams were ranked when game played): No. 8 Oregon, No. 20 USC and No. 18 Utah

ESPN Strength of Record: 2nd

ESPN Strength of Schedule: 43rd

ESPN FPI: 13th

Analysis: I have been high on the Huskies this entire season and I think the last couple of weeks should ease the minds of the doubters with impressive wins over 20 USC and 18 Utah, while also holding a victory over No. 8 Oregon. Washington still has two tough regular season games left in No. 11 Oregon State and in-state rival Washington State in the Apple Cup.

That's not even including a potential matchup with Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game. The Huskies are going to have earned a spot if they get to the end of the season unscathed. If they fall once, they are my favorite 1-loss team to potentially sneak in.

There are some questions about the Huskies, as the defense has shown glaring weaknesses against top-tier offenses, but quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is back to Heisman-level play and should be the favorite to win.

Remaining schedule: at No. 11 Oregon State (Nov. 18), vs. Washington State (Nov. 24), potentially Pac-12 Championship Game (Dec. 1)

Key wins (where teams were ranked when game played): No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 7 Penn State

ESPN Strength of Record: 1st

ESPN Strength of Schedule: 39th

ESPN FPI: 2nd

Analysis: The Buckeyes have been the darling of the committee for the first two rankings. They did however get leapfrogged by the Bulldogs this time around, but there is a lot to like about OSU this season.

If any player is going to give Bowers a run for his money as the best player in the country, Marvin Harrison Jr. is that player. Add in receiver Emeka Egbuka and the duo is as good as any in the nation. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is among the best offensive weapons.

Defensively, the Buckeyes are fourth in the nation, allowing just 262.2 yards per game. Individually that breaks down to second in the nation, allowing just 149.8 passing yards per game and 21st in the nation allowing 112.4 rushing yards per game.

Remaining schedule: vs. Minnesota (Nov. 18), at. No. 3 Michigan (Nov. 25), potentially Big 10 Championship Game (Dec. 2)

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) runs the ball in for a touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-20 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Key wins (where teams were ranked when game played): No. 5 LSU and No. 16 Duke

ESPN Strength of Record: 3rd

ESPN Strength of Schedule: 55th

ESPN FPI: 8th

Analysis: The Seminoles, in my opinion, have the weakest resume of the four teams in my playoffs. But shutting down Jayden Daniels in the opener against LSU helps prove this FSU defense is as good as any in the country. The Seminoles have allowed just six passing touchdowns this season.

Offensively, Jordan Travis has re-emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate, Trey Benson is one of the best running backs in the country and the duo of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson is among the best at receiver in the country. FSU has also seen other offensive weapons emerge.

Another thing FSU has going is head coach Mike Norvell, who is arguably a top-5 or 10 coach in the country. There's a reason he has been brought up as a potential candidate for the recent Texas A&M opening after the firing of former FSU coach Jimbo Fisher.

Remaining schedule: vs. North Alabama (Nov. 18), at Florida (Nov. 25), ACC Championship Game (Dec. 2)

Michigan: Impressive win over No. 10 Penn State last week. But with everything else going on around the program and the otherwise unimpressive schedule, I am still out on the Wolverines. If they beat OSU at the end of the season, they will have more than earned their spot. But until then, I treat them like the 1-loss teams.

Alabama: Stop declaring the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide dead. Just stop it. Saban loves it and will use the "rat poison" motivation method every single time. As long as Saban is at the helm, he'll adapt to whatever college football is doing and catch up in no time. Jalen Milroe is emerging as a real weapon and can throw the ball well now, too.

Oregon: The Ducks' only loss this season was a 3-point loss to my No. 2 team on the road. Under second-year head coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has as complete of a team as any in college football. QB Bo Nix is playing as well as any player in the country and is a near-lock to get on the Heisman Trophy stage in New York.

Texas: The win over Alabama was nice, but the loss to Oklahoma, which has seen its season fall apart is hurting the Longhorns. Texas has a dominant 35-6 win over BYU but has otherwise been in nailbiters three of the last four weeks, barely scraping out a 33-30 victory over TCU last week.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 21: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (10-0) vs. North Alabama (3-7)

When/where: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: The CW Network/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

