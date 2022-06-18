Rank: Four bold predictions for the Cowboys in 2022
NFL Network's Adam Rank offers four bold predictions for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL regular season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The New England Patriots are signing center Darryl Williams, his agency confirmed on Friday.
The star quarterback is expected to be disciplined in the coming weeks after accusations of sexual misconduct with massage therapists—and the NFL players’ union is gearing up to aid him.
The Packers released backup quarterback Kurt Benkert on Friday.
Class of 2022 Hall of Fame voting was months ago. This week, Hall of Famers Bruce Smith and Brian Urlacher each took exception with it.
Kevin Durant reacts to a spat between Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
Bleacher Report believes that this Ravens star should be on the trade block
Takeaways and observations from the Philadelphia Eagles agreeing to deal with former San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt
feltbot: Kevin Durant's legacy just died He's now just the guy between Harrison Barnes and Andrew Wiggins. Kevin Durant: I been dead since July 4th 2016, but congrats to the dubs and my boy Steezy, a Fillmore legend, man been waitin his whole life ...
Andrew Wiggins was incredible on the court during the NBA Finals, but even he knows Steph Curry had the performance of a lifetime.
#Bills cut Jake Kumerow, will re-sign wide receiver:
Matthew Stafford knows what it's like to be traded to a new team after a decade with one franchise, so he could relate to Matt Ryan
Klay Thompson doesn't forget, ever.
What suspension awaits Deshaun Watson, when will Baker Mayfield be traded plus strong rookie showings are among our five Browns minicamp takeaways.
Can the Steelers win in 2022 with defense?
The #Chiefs made several roster moves on Thursday, including signing a tryout receiver and bringing back a familiar face.
Tell us how you really feel, Chuck.
The Packers are making a change to their quarterback room as they head into the pre-training camp break. The team announced that they cut Kurt Benkert from their 90-man roster on Friday. Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and Danny Etling remain on the roster in Green Bay. Benkert signed with the Packers last spring and spent [more]
Check out this wild shot from the hospitality tent at the U.S. Open.
The Warriors guard overcame two major injuries to win his fourth NBA championship.
The Warriors-Grizzlies games next season should be extra spicy.