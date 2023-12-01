Rank the best “20 Under 25” athletes in Boston sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As 2023 comes to an end, it's time to look ahead to the future.

NBC Sports Boston's "20 Under 25" athletes in Boston survey is back for another year, as we give you the chance to rate the future stars of Boston sports.

Who do you view as the best athlete in Boston under age 25? Should the New England Patriots' stud first-round cornerback (Christian Gonzalez) or dynamic sixth-round wide receiver (Demario "Pop" Douglas) top the list? Does Boston Red Sox slugger Triston Casas -- an AL Rookie of the Year finalist -- or 2021 top pick Marcelo Mayer deserve consideration? What about Boston Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras, who's already making an NHL impact at age 19?

We want to hear from you. We’ve compiled the top candidates under age 25 from each local franchise -- the Boston Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and New England Revolution -- and want your perspective.

Using the form below, you can evaluate each of the candidate's “video game” style, giving each athlete a player “rating” that reflects their maximum potential in the coming years.

Voting will be open through Dec. 15, at which point we'll tally up each candidate's rating to reveal the top "20 Under 25" athletes in Boston.