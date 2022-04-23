Rangnick: ‘Top four is over’ as McTominay hits out at Manchester United hierarchy

Ralf Rangnick has conceded that Manchester United will not finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, while Scott McTominay has lashed out at the entire club.

[ MORE: Player ratings out of 10 ]

With four games to go United are now six points off the top four and their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal showed up plenty of their deficiencies.

Rangnick looked a beaten man as he spoke to reporters after the game, as the interim head coach now knows that Erik ten Hag will take place on a permanent basis at the end of this season.

He also knows, in his opinion, that Manchester United won’t be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

What did Rangnick say?

Asked directly if United’s top four hopes are over, Ralf Rangnick did not pull any punches.

“Pretty sure. For me even before the game it was not very likely but after today’s result it is gone yes,” Rangnick said to to BT Sport.

On the overall display, Ragnick believe his side lacked defensive solidity, hit out at VAR decisions and said United very missing another very important factor: luck.

“I think we showed an improved performance but in the end a disappointing result. I think we bounced back well from the early goal that we conceded and had numerous chances in the first half and second half to score more goals,” Rangnick said.

“I thought the only weak side of our performance today was we didn’t defend well inside and around our box. For me there were three very unlucky, let’s put it that way, VAR decisions. For me the Arsenal third was clearly offside. You could see it in slow-mo. The second of Cristiano was definitely not offside and there was another handball decision in the first half. We were not very happy with the VAR decisions today. An improved display but a disappointing result.”

Rangnick added that the penalty kick miss was key in the outcome of the game and pointed to United hitting the post twice and the crossbar and said he side were very ‘unlucky’ to not get anything at Arsenal.

Story continues

Scott McTominay hits out

Manchester United academy product Scott McTominay was scrapping away, as usual, on the pitch but his words off the pitch will hit home to everyone connected with the club.

“There’s a whole load of problems in terms of players, staff, anything with higher up, we need to just concentrate on what happens on the pitch. There’s a lot of things going on at the minute,” McTominay told BT Sport.

“For us self-belief, lack of confidence you can see it all in the last two months… We have a half decent game today but even then the belief, which is so big in football, is just not there today.

“The last four games are about pride for us. About showing some balls. Showing pride. We need to be dialled in on our jobs… It comes down to the basics and we never do them well enough.”

McTominay didn’t pull any punches with these comments as he summed up the current mood around Manchester United and how far they have to go to get back to challenging for trophies.

Erik ten Hag has an almighty job on his hands to turn this around. On and off the pitch.

Rangnick: ‘Top four is over’ as McTominay hits out at Manchester United hierarchy originally appeared on NBCSports.com