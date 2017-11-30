Rangers say Zibanejad out with concussion, acquire Holland

NEW YORK (AP) -- Rangers center Mika Zibanejad missed practice and is out with a concussion.

The team announced Zibanejad's status Thursday. New York also acquired depth center Peter Holland from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Adam Cracknell.

Coach Alain Vigneault said Zibanejad is going through the NHL's concussion protocol process. Zibanejad missed the Rangers' most recent game Tuesday against Florida.

Zibanejad has been one of the Rangers' best offensive players this season. The 24-year-old has 11 goals and 11 assists in 24 games.

Holland has been in the American Hockey League with the Laval Rocket. He has 81 points in 243 NHL games with Anaheim, Toronto and Arizona.



