Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed; doubleheader Sunday

·1 min read
  New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge (63) celebrates with catcher Jose Trevino (39) after the team's win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/4

    Yankees Blue Jays Baseball

    New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge (63) celebrates with catcher Jose Trevino (39) after the team's win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hits an RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/4

    Yankees Blue Jays Baseball

    New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hits an RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Texas Rangers pitcher Joe Barlow, right, and catcher Jonah Heim celebrate after the Rangers won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/4

    Rangers Phillies Baseball

    Texas Rangers pitcher Joe Barlow, right, and catcher Jonah Heim celebrate after the Rangers won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Texas Rangers' Brad Miller reacts after hitting a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Hand during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    4/4

    Rangers Phillies Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Brad Miller reacts after hitting a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Hand during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge (63) celebrates with catcher Jose Trevino (39) after the team's win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hits an RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Texas Rangers pitcher Joe Barlow, right, and catcher Jonah Heim celebrate after the Rangers won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Texas Rangers' Brad Miller reacts after hitting a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Hand during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees was postponed long before Friday night's scheduled first pitch because of a forecast for sustained inclement weather in the area.

The postponement was announced nearly eight hours before game time.

Texas and New York will make up the game with a single-admission doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:35 p.m. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday afternoon, when there is again a significant chance of rain in the Bronx.

This weekend marks Texas' only scheduled trip to Yankee Stadium this season.

New York leads the majors with an 18-7 record after its 11-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday night with a 2-1 loss in Toronto. The Rangers are 10-14, but have a season-best four-game winning streak after taking both games in their interleague series at Philadelphia.

The teams didn't immediately announce their pitching plans for Saturday. Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA) was scheduled to start for New York on Friday night against Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89), a former Yankees farmhand who was traded to Texas in a deal for slugger Joey Gallo last July.

