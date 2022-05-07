Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed again; makeup Monday

·1 min read
  New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge (63) celebrates with catcher Jose Trevino (39) after the team's win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/4

    Yankees Blue Jays Baseball

    New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge (63) celebrates with catcher Jose Trevino (39) after the team's win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hits an RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/4

    Yankees Blue Jays Baseball

    New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hits an RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Texas Rangers pitcher Joe Barlow, right, and catcher Jonah Heim celebrate after the Rangers won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/4

    Rangers Phillies Baseball

    Texas Rangers pitcher Joe Barlow, right, and catcher Jonah Heim celebrate after the Rangers won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Texas Rangers' Brad Miller reacts after hitting a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Hand during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    4/4

    Rangers Phillies Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Brad Miller reacts after hitting a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Hand during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge (63) celebrates with catcher Jose Trevino (39) after the team's win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hits an RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Texas Rangers pitcher Joe Barlow, right, and catcher Jonah Heim celebrate after the Rangers won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Texas Rangers' Brad Miller reacts after hitting a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Hand during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees was postponed for a second straight day on Saturday because of a forecast for sustained rain in the area.

The postponement was announced nearly four hours before game time. The Rangers and Yankees will make up the game Monday at 1:05 p.m.

They had been scheduled to play Friday night, a game that was rained out nearly eight hours before the scheduled first pitch. That game will now be played Sunday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 1:35 p.m.

This weekend marks Texas' only scheduled trip to Yankee Stadium this season.

New York leads the majors with an 18-7 record after its 11-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday night with a 2-1 loss in Toronto. The Rangers are 10-14 but have a season-best four-game winning streak after taking both games in their interleague series at Philadelphia.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA) had been scheduled to start Friday night against Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89), a former New York farmhand who was traded to Texas in a deal for slugger Joey Gallo last July.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

