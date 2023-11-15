Rangers won't sign Patrick Kane: report

The Rangers and Patrick Kane will not have a reunion in the form of the 2023-24 NHL season, according to a report Tuesday by the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

While reports this past month linked the free agent and the Rangers, New York has "never been in the mix for" Kane, according to Brooks, who cited "well-placed industry sources."

The Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs "are believed among the interested parties who will with meet Kane over the next week," according to Brooks.

Kane, whose 35th birthday is Sunday, underwent hip resurfacing surgery June 1 and had a recovery timeline of 4-to-6 months.

The Rangers acquired Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks in a Feb. 28 trade. In 19 games, Kane totaled 12 points on five goals and seven assists.

A 16-year member of the Blackhawks from 2007-23, Kane was the 2007 NHL Draft's No. 1 overall pick. With Chicago, he was a three-time Stanley Cup winner, four-time All-Star and the 2015-16 NHL MVP.