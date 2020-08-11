Rangers win the Draft Lottery

And the winner is…..the New York Rangers!!!

The Rangers won the second draft lottery Monday when their ball came up, to get the first overall pick in the 2020 Draft.

While there have been so many complaints about the way the NHL handled the Draft, I actually thought it was a great idea. There was plenty of suspense as one of the qualifying losers were going to get the top spot as per the original Draft lottery.

It gave the fans in eight cities a bonus once their respective teams were eliminated from the play-in series.

The Rangers came up with the right ball and now have the opportunity to draft Alexis Lafreniere, who despite being a winger, is a potential superstar. He is only the second CHL player to win the Player of the Year twice, the first being the great Sidney Crosby.

The draft will be held in October and all players should be returning to their respective CHL teams (those of course, who are playing major junior hockey) and that will give teams extra time to scout. Players like Lafreniere will likely stay in junior until November when NHL training camps are scheduled to start. It will give the youngsters an extra couple of months of skating and playing before they try and make their NHL dreams come true. It also means they will be ahead of the pack when it comes to being in shape when pre-season games begin in late November.

Editor’s Note: Whether you want to win a 50/50 or take down a GPP, use our DFS Optimizer, customizable projections and more to create the smartest lineups. Subscribe to all four major sports for as low as $7.99/month!

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out Rotoworld’s Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @mfinewaxhockey on Twitter.

Here are the predictions of the Rotoworld staff for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Flyers/Canadiens Lightning/Blue Jackets Capitals/Islanders Bruins/Hurricanes Michael Flyers in 5 Lightning in 7 Islanders in 7 Hurricanes in 7 Corey Flyers in 6 Lightning in 6 Capitals in 7 Hurricanes in 6 Ryan Flyers in 5 Lightning in 6 Capitals in 6 Bruins in 6 Joey Flyers in 6 Lightning in 6 Islanders in 7 Hurricanes in 7 Jeff Flyers in 5 Blue Jackets in 7 Islanders in 7 Bruins in 6

Golden Knights/Blackhawks Avalanche/Coyotes Stars/Flames Blues/Canucks Michael Golden Knights in 6 Avalanche in 4 Flames in 7 Canucks in 7 Corey Golden Knights in 5 Avalanche in 6 Flames in 6 Blues in 6 Ryan Golden Knights in 5 Avalanche in 5 Flames in 7 Blues in 6 Joey Golden Knights in 6 Avalanche in 5 Stars in 7 Blues in 6 Jeff Golden Knights in 7 Avalanche in 5 Flames in 6 Blues in 6

Some notes about both hubs:

Nick Schmaltz is questionable for Game 1 versus Colorado Wednesday. He missed the Coyotes series with Nashville as he was injured in Arizona’s exhibition game with Vegas in late July. He should return shortly. … Micheal Ferland is unlikely to play as he has left the bubble and is still unfit to play. … It appears that the Islanders will get Johnny Boychuk back for Game 1 against Washington. Boychuk was injured in Game 1 against the Panthers and missed the remainder of the series. … Max Pacioretty is expected to start against the Blackhawks Tuesday. The former Canadien missed the round-robin tourney but was back and practicing Monday. … Ben Bishop is well enough to play but the Dallas Stars could still go with Anton Khudobin in Game 1 against Calgary. … Tyler Seguin missed Sunday’s game against St. Louis but he should be available Tuesday. … John Carlson skated in the Capitals optional practice and is trending towards playing in Game 1 Wednesday against the Islanders. … For the third week in a row, the NHL had no positive COVID-19 cases. … Tuukka Rask and David Pastrnak were both ‘unfit to play’ at practice Monday but both are expected to be in the Boston lineup when the playoffs start on Tuesday. … The Devils signed their third-round pick and 81st overall in 2017, Reilly Walsh, to a three-year/entry-level contract. The 21-year-old defenseman had eight goals and 27 points in 30 games with Harvard. … Jakub Voracek is expected to be a game-time decision Wednesday against Montreal. … Kirill Kaprizov was considered the best prospect outside North America the past two seasons. He signed a two-year/entry-level deal with Minnesota and he is getting valuable experience as he is still eligible to practice but not play with the Wild. … The Florida Panthers did not renew the contract of GM Dale Tallon and the 69-year-old is now looking for employment elsewhere.