Rangers vs. Twins Highlights

Viktor Hovland cruised to a five-shot win to take home the FedExCup on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
Viktor Hovland continued his scorching run through golf with a sterling victory at East Lake.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a crucial part of Team USA, but the Americans need him on the court and out of foul trouble.
Josh Jacobs just got a new deal, while Jonathan Taylor remains unhappy about his contract. While things continue to evolve, what should fantasy managers do?
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Preece was able to climb from his car before he laid down on a stretcher.
Chase Silseth was released from a local hospital on Saturday night, and then rejoined the team on Sunday.
Hartman threw for four TDs and had just four incompletions in the 42-3 win.
It's the first time since 2007 that the U.S. has won the men's and women's 4x100m relays.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The Dolphins seem to be a natural fit for the latest big name on the trade market, for several reasons. But there could be hangups.
Teams better hurry up if they want to trade for Jonathan Taylor.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m at the same world championship meet.
Elliott finished 32nd at Watkins Glen and can't make the playoffs via points.
Some fantasy offenses just start themselves. Scott Pianowski identifies five for the 2023 season.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."