Rangers vs. Twins Highlights
Ryan Jeffers hammered a two-run home run to cap off a three-run 8th inning, powering the Twins' 7-5 comeback win over the Rangers
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
The Dolphins seem to be a natural fit for the latest big name on the trade market, for several reasons. But there could be hangups.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
"What am I doing?" the comedian said via social media, "Now I can't walk."
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
The Tour Championship is anyone's tournament after Collin Morikawa scorched East Lake Golf Club on Thursday.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The defending champ suffered a muscular injury earlier in the week while at home.
Jerry Jeudy reportedly needed help getting on and off the cart at practice.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
In a Yahoo Sports exclusive, Hill expounded upon Tagovailoa's growth this offseason — including in his response to Clark's comments, for which Clark apologized Thursday.
How to watch UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. the Korean Zombie, plus fight card details and start times.
After sharing his picks for sleepers from every NFL team, fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don turns his attention to players we should consider fading in 2023.
Shannon Sharpe, who left FS1's "Undisputed" in June, is making the move to ESPN.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
Michigan has taken incredible strides in the last two seasons. Can the Wolverines take the next step to the top of college football?
The White Sox walked off the Mariners in extras without putting a ball in play.