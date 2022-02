Rangers vs Red Wings: Barclay Goodrow on Rangers needing better starts after shootout loss to Detroit | Rangers Post Game

In this Rangers vs Red Wings post game news conference, Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow discussed the team falling behind yet again with a flat start and needing a 3rd period goal from Mika Zibanejad to tie the game before the Red Wings prevailed in a shootout, 3-2. Goodrow: "If we played the first 20 minutes like we did the last 40, we would have put ourselves in a lot better spot."