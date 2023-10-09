Rangers vs. Orioles Game 2 Recap
Mitch Garver hit a grand slam and the Rangers scored five runs in the 2nd inning in an 11-8 win over the Orioles in Game 2
Mitch Garver hit a grand slam and the Rangers scored five runs in the 2nd inning in an 11-8 win over the Orioles in Game 2
The Orioles didn't go down without a fight, but the Rangers won 11-8 to take a 2-0 series lead back to Texas
The Rangers surprised the Orioles with a win in Baltimore, and then the Astros did what they do in October, rolling to a victory over the Twins
The Burrow-to-Chase connection had been stalled the first month of the season. But in Week 5, fantasy managers were finally rewarded. Dalton Del Don recaps their outing and much more.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
Kelce slipped just before halftime and limped to the locker room before halftime.
Young limited the Liberty’s guards from making much of an impact (28 points combined), while flowing with Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray to score 72 points for the Aces’ backcourt.
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
The Lions are proving several long-held fantasy beliefs wrong. Scott Pianowski examines their latest impressive performance and more from Week 5.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
Hurts' dual-threat game was on full display at SoFi Stadium, and Philadelphia moved to 5-0 with another close win.
Check out our latest position preview for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts, the shooting guards.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Tyler Reddick jumped into the top eight ahead of the third round of the playoffs with a sixth-place finish.
We begin our 2023-24 position previews for fantasy basketball with the point guards!
Verstappen is a win way from tying his own wins record from a season ago and two victories from eclipsing Michael Schumacher's win percentage record.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
The victory is Verstappen's 14th in 17 races.