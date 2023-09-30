Rangers vs. Mariners Highlights
J.P. Crawford slugged a grand slam and Ty France homered to back Bryan Woo's 3 2/3 scoreless innings in the Mariners' 8-0 win over the Rangers
With three games left to play, the Mariners sit one game back of the AL's final wild-card spot and three games back in the AL West.
The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and moved to a half-game back of the Astros for the third AL wild-card spot.
It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
There has been no meeting of Asian head coaches in NFL, NBA or NHL history, either.
Juan Soto. Blake Snell. Manny Machado. Fernando Tatis Jr. Josh Hader. Xander Bogaerts. None of them will play in the postseason.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Rodríguez was in no mood to talk to Astros reliever Hector Neris following a heated incident during Wednesday's game.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The two-way Colorado star has gone "straight positive" in reaching out to Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, the player who delivered a late hit against him.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
Players who bet on NFL games will now automatically be suspended for a full year — and two years if they bet on their own team.
Led by Johan Rojas, Grayson Rodriguez and Evan Carter, here are some names baseball fans will want to learn.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24.