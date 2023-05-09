Rangers vs. Mariners Highlights
Jon Gray fans eight batters through seven innings, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim each drive in a run in the Rangers' 2-1 win over the Mariners
Jon Gray fans eight batters through seven innings, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim each drive in a run in the Rangers' 2-1 win over the Mariners
Father and son made a wild connection at Royals-Rangers on Thursday.
Lagging sales — not over-served patrons — is the stated reason for the reversal.
Lonnie Walker dropped all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter on Monday night to fend off a Stephen Curry triple-double.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates throughout Game 4.
The Heat head back to New York holding a 3-1 series lead.
Yarbrough collapsed on the mound during a frightening scene Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don sets you up for Week 6 with some pickups to consider.
The NFL will roll out the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
The Nuggets and Suns play Game 5 on Tuesday.
Hosts on the Bill Cunningham Show were laughing hysterically as Bob Huggins called Xavier fans an anti-gay slur on Monday afternoon.
We're used to seeing Richardson announce her presence with colorful hair and racing fits inspired by the iconic Florence Griffith-Joyner. But these days, it seems she's letting her running speak for her.
LSU’s trip was initially in doubt after First Lady Jill Biden wanted to invite Iowa to the White House to celebrate, too.
Alvarez seemed a tick or two worse Saturday than he was and given the talent in our Top 10, that causes him to drop.
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero headlines the NBA's All-Rookie team that was announced Monday.
Jokić was assessed a technical foul after the incident.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down everything you need to know to start Week 6 on a winning note.
Gragson was upset after Chastain had pushed his car into the wall earlier in the race.
The nail-biter came down to a game-winner from James Harden, who scored 42 points.