Rangers vs. A's Highlights
Matt Olson goes 4-for-5 in A's 12-3 win over Rangers
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
The Mets hit three straight home runs in the ninth to make things interesting, but they fell to the Phillies 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
The Red Sox' playoff chances have taken a large hit during their worst slump of the 2021 MLB season. Here's a breakdown.
Saturday’s effort by Andrew Heaney will never be confused for a masterpiece, but it ended up being exactly what the Yankees needed.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The A's were dealt two tough blows Thursday and Friday, but managed to push all that aside, walking off on the Rangers on Friday.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
MLB has ranked Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman the top prospect in baseball.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
The U.S. mens 4x400m relay team gave America one of the best feel-good stories of the Tokyo Olympics.
The Yankees won their 5th straight game, a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Slugger Aaron Judge felt starter Andrew Heaney was the star of the game, after a rough start, when he gave up four runs in the first two innings, he settled down and gave the team 6 innings. Judge who belted his 23rd homer of the season, also talked about the team's comeback ability, never feeling they're out of a game, especially with such a stacked lineup.