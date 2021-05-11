Rangers vs. Giants

The Rangers’ offense managed only six hits, but Kyle Gibson allowed only four hits and one run in six innings.
Mauricio Dubon broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-out, pinch-hit single, Alex Wood won for the fourth time in five starts and the San Francisco Giants beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Monday night. Brandon Belt hit his eighth home run and Mike Yastrzemski doubled for San Francisco. The Giants (21-14) are tied with idle St. Louis for the best record in the National League.
Giants starter Alex Wood strikes out seven Rangers and allows just one run over seven innings of work
Gabe Kapler hoped that he could find a good spot for his right-handed pinch-hitters Monday. He went all-in with them in the seventh, and it led to a win over the Rangers.
"Chicago Med" star Torrey DeVitto confirmed the Chicago coupling with Cubs manager David Ross on Instagram with a photo and caption, "Love him madly."
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.
Bradley Beal's wife was not happy with Kent Bazemore's comments about the star guard's injury.