Rangers vs. Diamondbacks live updates: Time, TV channel, pitchers for World Series Game 3

The 2023 World Series is tied 1-1 as things move to Phoenix for Game 3 between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks pounded the Rangers 9-1 in Game 2 on Saturday, racking up 16 hits in a big victory at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas – a day after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth inning, losing the World Series opener.

“That game showed to the world what we’ve done all year – plug away, play our game and after a tough loss last night, to do that was pretty incredible,” Arizona's Evan Longoria said.

The Rangers will start three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who was drafted by the Diamondbacks and made his 2008 MLB debut at Chase Field. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound for Arizona in their first home World Series game since 2001.

How to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks: Time, TV channel for World Series Game 3

Monday's game at Chase Field in Phoenix is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. ET, airing on FOX and streaming on FoxSports.com or via fuboTV.

Rangers, Diamondbacks lineups and starting pitchers: World Series Game 3

Texas Rangers

RHP Max Scherzer

Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Brandon Pfaadt

