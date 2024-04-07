Rangers vs Celtic LIVE! Old Firm derby match stream, starting lineups, confirmed team news today

Rangers vs Celtic LIVE!

Ibrox will be rocking for the penultimate Old Firm derby of the season this lunchtime. Just one point separates Celtic and Rangers in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, although today’s hosts will have a game in hand to come in their bid to end their Glasow neighbours’ league supremacy.

Philippe Clement has done a superb job lifting the Gers back into the title picture after their poor start to the season, the Belgian winning all-but two of his Premiership matches since the start of December in a fight where even the slightest of errors can be punished in a big way.

Celtic have won both Old Firm games so far this season, with Kyogo Furuhashi the derby hero on both occasions and, despite there being no away fans in this fixture once again, Brendan Rodgers’ team will fancy their chances. Follow Rangers vs Celtic with Standard Sport’s live match blog!

Kick-off: 12pm BST | Ibrox

How to watch: Sky Sports

Rangers starting lineup: Lawrence and Sterling enter the XI

Celtic starting lineup: McGregor on bench after injury

Two big calls from Philippe Clement

10:59 , Marc Mayo

Dujon Sterling gets the nod over Borna Barisic at left-back for Rangers.

And the hosts have also opted for Tom Lawrence over Todd Cantwell in the heart of their 4-2-3-1 formation, and it will be interesting to see which of the Welshman or Scott Wright is used out wide.

Rangers starting line-up confirmed

10:54 , Marc Mayo

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Sterling; Lundstram, Diomande; Lawrence, Wright, Silva; Dessers

Subs: McCrorie, Cantwell, Matondo, Sima, Dowell, Balogun, Barisic, King, McCausland

Hoops are unchanged

10:52 , Marc Mayo

The fit-again Callum McGregor only makes the bench as Brendan Rodgers sticks with the XI which beat Livingston 3-0 last time out.

Celtic team news is in!

10:47 , Marc Mayo

Celtic XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Tomoki, O’Riley, Hatate; Kuhn, Maede, Kyogo

Subs: Bain, Idah, Yang, Nawrocki, Bernardo, McGregor, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh

Rangers vs Celtic | Countdown to kick-off

10:30 , Marc Mayo

We are 90 minutes away from the 90 minutes at Ibrox so it’s almost time for some team news...

Rangers are in the house

10:22 , Marc Mayo

Prim and proper from the home team today.

Cool heads must prevail, says Brendan Rodgers

10:13 , Marc Mayo

Brendan Rodgers has called on his Celtic players to maintain cool heads when they run out at Ibrox against title rivals Rangers.

The Hoops are a point above Gers, who have a game in hand, so the outcome of this weekend's derby is likely to have a significant bearing on the outcome of what is shaping up as the tightest championship race since the Light Blues' financial implosion more than a decade ago.

However, Rodgers has told his players to focus fully on playing football and not the potential ramifications of victory or defeat.

"It starts with the whole build-up," said the Hoops boss. "I think it's important not to get entrenched in the whole storyline because at times the storyline can be that 'it could a disaster'.

"But for me the storyline is that there is always opportunity. You arrive, you stay calm and you just look to focus on your performance.

"This is one of the greatest, most iconic games in world football but you've got to perform and you can only do that by staying calm and looking to play your football."

Clement: Ibrox clash 'not a decisive game' in title race

09:59 , Giuseppe Muro

Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists today’s game will not be decisive in the title race.

"Whoever wins is not the champion,” he said.

“I don't want mathematicians in my dressing room - I want passionate players who give their best every day for their team and that's what I've been seeing.

"We have another Old Firm game in a few weeks also, so it's not yet a decisive game.”

Prediction

09:52 , Giuseppe Muro

Philippe Clement has overseen a remarkable turnaround since taking over at Rangers.

It seemed inevitable that Celtic would win the title when he replaced Michael Beale in October and Celtic led by seven points.

Clement has changed the mood at Ibrox but Rangers have managed just two wins in the last 10 Old Firm clashes, and and Brendan Rodgers has a superb record against Rangers.

Celtic to win 2-1.

Celtic team news

09:46 , Giuseppe Muro

Captain Callum McGregor is in contention to return from his Achilles issue and Luis Palma is also in contention to return, so Celtic could be at full strength.

Rangers team news

09:40 , Giuseppe Muro

Ridvan Yilmaz is still struggling with the injury he suffered on international duty with Turkey and is a fitness doubt.

Ryan Jack and Danilo remain out along with Oscar Cortes, who has had surgery on a muscle injury.

Good morning!

09:33 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Old Firm derby!

Rangers and Celtic meet in a massive title showdown at Ibrox.

Just one point separates the two teams at the top of the Scottish Premiership and both sides know today could be a huge step towards being crowned champions.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12pm BST from Ibrox!