Rangers vs. Athletics Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Starling Marte crushes walk-off homer to propel A's
Starling Marte crushes walk-off homer to propel A's
The Yankees fought back twice and walked it off over the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in 11 innings on Friday.
Draymond Green now has two Olympic gold medals.
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
Nobody would have balked if Kevin Durant decided not to play in Tokyo, but they don't win gold without him.
The United States men's basketball team beat France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Kevin Durant led the way with 29 points.
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...
KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) -Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. Japan's Mone Inami won the silver medal in a playoff with New Zealand's bronze medallist Lydia Ko. World number 200 Aditi Ashok of India, who had been second after the third round, finished just outside the medals in fourth.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
The Mets' inability to drive in baserunners bit them again in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, as they fell out of first place in the NL East.
Damian Lillard was asked what he thought of Portland's first week in NBA free agency, and his answer was fascinating. By Adam Hermann
After defeating France, the U.S. men's basketball team has now won 16 Olympic gold medals and four in a row since a bronze in 2004.
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Annika Schleu went from first to 31st when Saint Boy would not cooperate
José Iglesias hit a go-ahead double in the 10th after homering earlier, and the Angels won 4-3 to drop the Dodgers to 1-12 in extra-inning games this season.
The Athletics will not have Ramon Laureano until 2022.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.