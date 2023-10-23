Rangers vs. Astros Game 6 Recap
Adolis García cranked a grand slam and Mitch Garver recorded three hits to lead the Rangers to a 9-2 ALCS Game 6 victory over the Astros
ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston. The winner will play in the World Series.
“Everybody on their side is going to say it wasn't,” Marcus Semien said afterward. “Everybody on this side is going to say it was.”
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.
García, Dusty Baker and two other players were also fined for the incident.
The road team has won the first four games in the series.
The Astros put an end to the Rangers' perfect postseason with an 8-5 victory in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez & Co. didn't pull any punches with an offensive barrage that began from the first pitch.
The Rangers are headed home with a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, while the Phillies are ahead 1-0 in the NLCS.
This might be the highlight of the postseason.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
