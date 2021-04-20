Rangers vs. Angels Highlights
Arihara tosses gem in Rangers' 6-4 win vs. Angels
Lewis Hamilton said he was only human after making a rare mistake in a rollercoaster of an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday. In the end, the Briton also set the fastest lap and took a precious bonus point that kept him in the championship lead despite losing out to Red Bull rival and race winner Max Verstappen.
Ben Askren wishes he had listened to his cornermen as his fight unfolded with Jake Paul.
Lionel Messi won his 35th trophy. But it was trophy No. 1 for a score of teammates.
There was an evident anger bristling inside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as he tried to deal with the aftermath of Sunday's shock breakaway Super League split by 12 of Europe's top clubs. The always cold stare of the Slovenian had an added element of rage and his body language indicated a man ready to wage the war of attrition that awaits European football. Italian Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and until Sunday head of the European Club Association, has been at the centre of the intrigue which led up to Sunday's shock breakaway announcement.
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time with all the goals coming in the last half an hour. Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca side ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from Frenkie de Jong, who doubled the Catalans' lead three minutes later. Messi suffered some rough tackles from Athletic but got his revenge with a spectacular goal in the 68th, tearing his way through the defence down the right wing and combining with De Jong before dancing around another defender to slot home.
On Saturday, Masvidal will get a second crack at Usman and his welterweight title, when they rematch in the main event of UFC 261 before a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville, Florida.
The most chaotic part of this war room might be the literal ram walking through.
The offer would have made Stevens the highest-paid coach in college basketball.
The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.
The 10-times major champion, who retired in 2008 but returned to action earlier this year at the Gainbridge LPGA event, will host the innovative mixed tournament at Vallda Golf and Country Club alongside Henrik Stenson. Sorenstam, who is third on the all-time list with 72 LPGA titles, last played on home soil at the 2008 Scandinavian TPC in Stockholm. "I'm excited to tee it up at the Scandinavian Mixed and to be back playing competitively in my home country of Sweden for the first time in 13 years," Sorenstam, 50, said.
Brady's February knee procedure was reportedly more serious than initially reported.
Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 04/18/2021
Smith made an incredible comeback from a 2018 leg injury.
Check out all the facts and figures from UFC on ESPN 22, which saw Robert Whittaker beat Kelvin Gastelum in Las Vegas.
Brown suffered the assault during Houston's road trip in Florida to face the Magic and Heat.
Anthony Edwards continues to distance himself from the rest of the rookie class, but Saddiq Bey is rising with his torrid 3-point shooting.
The Knicks are having a fun, surprising season.
F1 has raced just once in Florida before.
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 04/19/2021
Two of the Portland Trail Blazers' best players will be out for their marquee matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Damian Lillard (right hamstring) and Jusuf Nurkic (right knee) won't play against Los Angeles, the team Portland would face in the playoffs if the season ended today. It will be the third straight missed game for Lillard but the first for Nurkic since he missed a game April 10 against Detroit.