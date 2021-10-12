Rangers give Vitali Kravtsov permission to seek trade after he refuses AHL assignment: reports

Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov

The Rangers have given Vitali Kravtsov permission to seek a trade after he was left off the team's opening night roster, reports Elliotte Friedman.

Kravtsov was assigned to Hartford of the AHL on Monday, but refused the assignment and is expected to be suspended, reports Larry Brooks of The New York Post.

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant told reporters on Tuesday that Kravtsov's demotion to Hartford was the result of other players beating him out -- not because of anything Kravtsov did wrong.

Kravtsov, 21, was the ninth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft.

He played in 20 games for the Rangers during the 2020-21 season, notching two goals and two assists.

