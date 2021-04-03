Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov to make NHL debut vs. Sabres

Vitali Kratsov skates at practice

Vitali Kravtsov has been elevated from the Rangers’ taxi squad and will make his NHL debut in Saturday’s game against the Sabres.

Drafted ninth overall in 2018, the 21 year old scored 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 39 games for Hartford in the AHL last season. Kravtsov accompanied the team to the postseason bubble in Toronto, but he did not play.

In 49 games with Chelyabinsk this season, Kravtsov has 24 points (16 goals, eight assists) in 49 games. He returned to the United States to join the Rangers earlier last month, and after three weeks of practice, he’ll be in an NHL lineup for the first time on Saturday.