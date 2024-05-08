Rangers visit the Hurricanes with 2-0 series lead

New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Hurricanes -169, Rangers +142; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Rangers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting. Alexis Lafreniere led the Rangers with two goals.

Carolina is 52-23-7 overall with a 20-7-6 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have scored 277 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

New York is 55-23-4 overall with a 24-8-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have gone 25-12-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 52 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body).

Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.