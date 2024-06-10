Rangers On Verge Of Landing Serie A Club’s Talent, Seduced By Ibrox Project

Rangers are one step ahead of the competition for departing AC Milan star Clinton Nsiala and are on the verge of taking the 20-year-old to Ibrox.

Nsiala is on the books at AC Milan, but he is poised to leave the Serie A giants when his contract runs out at the end of June.

AC Milan have offered him a long contract to stay and continue his development at the club, but Frenchman Nsiala is keen to continue his career elsewhere.

He has not been left short of interest with Monza and Empoli bidding to keep him in Italy, while Hamburg and Stuttgart are offering a German adventure.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Nsiala has been seduced by the project offered to him by Rangers and is now on the verge of joining the Scottish club.

Rangers have made clear that they are willing to guarantee Nsiala playing time at Ibrox.

The AC Milan talent also knows he would join a team fighting for a league title and in the Champions League qualifiers this summer.

It has all been enough to tilt the balance firmly in Rangers’ favour.

Nsiala, a centre-back who can also operate as a left-back, was on the bench for AC Milan in both the Champions League and the Europa League this season, as well as in Serie A on three occasions.