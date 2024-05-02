Rangers v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Rangers have won eight of their last nine league meetings with Kilmarnock, with the exception a 1-0 defeat on matchday one this season.

Kilmarnock have lost each of their last six league visits to Rangers since a 1-1 draw in March 2019 under Steve Clarke.

After winning 10 home matches in a row across all competitions between December and February, Rangers have since won just one of their last four at Ibrox (D2 L1), conceding in all four games.

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their last five Scottish Premiership away matches (W1 D4) and could win back-to-back top-flight matches on the road for the first time since October 2020.