Rangers v Dundee: Team news

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has 11 players unavailable. John Lundstram is suspended after being sent off against Celtic and John Souttar, Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling picked up knocks at Parkhead to join Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, Danilo and Bailey Rice on the injury list.

Dundee will assess Jordan McGhee after he picked up a knock against Hearts while Trevor Carson and Ricki Lamie are doubts. Joe Shaughnessy (knee) and Owen Beck (groin) are out.