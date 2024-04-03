Rangers v Celtic: Previous meetings this season

Kyogo scored seven goals against Rangers in 2023 [SNS]

Rangers and Celtic's Scottish Premiership meetings so far this season have both been won by Celtic.

At Ibrox in September, Kyogo Furuhashi capitalised on some slack defending to secure all three points for the defending champions in Brendan Rodgers' first derby since his return to Glasgow.

Michael Beale was still in the Rangers' dugout then, but it was Philippe Clement in charge come the second Old Firm derby of the season.

The Belgian was unbeaten in his first 16 games when he took his side to Celtic Park in December, but Kyogo proved to be the difference-maker again, as Rodgers continued his superb record against Rangers.

Paulo Bernardo out Celtic in front in the first half, before Kyogo doubled that lead in stunning fashion with a left-footed strike from range. James Tavernier's late free-kick pulled one back for Rangers but they could not muster an equaliser.

In both games, there has been controversy.

At Ibrox, Kemar Roofe had a goal chalked off for Cyriel Dessers' contentious foul on Gustaf Lagerbielke, while in the reverse fixture, Rangers wanted a penalty when Alistair Johnston handled in the box while tussling with Abdallah Sima, but later replays showed Sima was offside in the build-up.