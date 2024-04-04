Rangers v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Kyogo Furuhashi has scored in both meetings between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season, whilst the last player to net in three league Old Firm derbies in the same season was Tom Rogic for Celtic in 2017-18. Since Rangers returned to the top-flight in 2016, only Odsonne Edouard (seven) and Mark O’Hara (six) have scored more Scottish Premiership goals against the Gers than Furuhashi (five).