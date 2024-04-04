Rangers v Celtic: Pick of the stats
Rangers have won just one of their last nine meetings with Celtic across all competitions (D2 L6), a 3-0 home victory in the Scottish Premiership last season. The Gers could lose each of their first three Old Firm derbies of a league season for the first time since 2003-04 under Alex McLeish.
Celtic have won three of their last five away games against Rangers in all competitions (D1 L1), whilst they will be aiming to win back-to-back games at Ibrox for the first time since winning four in a row between December 2016 and March 2018, also under Brendan Rodgers.
Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers has won 12 of his 15 meetings with Rangers as a manager in all competitions (D2 L1). His 80%-win rate is the highest of any manager in Old Firm derby history (for either side) in major competitions.
Philippe Clement has won 19 of his 22 league matches in charge of Rangers (D1 L2). should he win against Celtic, only Bill Struth (21) and David White (22) will have reached 20 league wins in fewer matches as Rangers manager.
Although Rangers come into this Old Firm derby below Celtic in the table, they have picked up seven more points than their rivals in the league in 2024 (30 to 23), winning 10 of their 11 league games this calendar year (L1).
Celtic lead all sides in the Scottish Premiership this season for goals (74), expected goals (81.5), big chances (130), possession (69.9%), passes (20,556), and touches in the opposition’s box (1,365).
Rangers’ James Tavernier has scored 15 Scottish Premiership goals this season, one shy of his competition record of 16 in 2022-23. He has also now been directly involved in 150 goals in his career in the competition (78 goals, 72 assists), the most of any player since the Scottish Premiership was rebranded in 2013.
Kyogo Furuhashi has scored in both meetings between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season, whilst the last player to net in three league Old Firm derbies in the same season was Tom Rogic for Celtic in 2017-18. Since Rangers returned to the top-flight in 2016, only Odsonne Edouard (seven) and Mark O’Hara (six) have scored more Scottish Premiership goals against the Gers than Furuhashi (five).