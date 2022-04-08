Rangers' Tyler Motte has 'significant' injury; Kaapo Kakko's return could be imminent

Tyler Motte with Rangers blue jersey 2022

New York Rangers forward Tyler Motte suffered a "significant" upper-body injury (that is not to his head) during Thursday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

There is no timetable for his return.

Motte's injury happened in the third period when he was in a vulnerable position bent down and took a hit up high from Anthony Angello. After the hit, Motte went to the locker room and did not return.

The hit on Motte was one of the reasons why tempers flared for the remainder of the game, with multiple fights breaking out -- including a scuffle after the game ended that started along the boards and continued near center ice before the teams were separated by the officials.

KAKKO AND ROONEY NEARING RETURNS

Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney both practiced for the Rangers on Friday, and both could be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday.

Kakko, who has five goals and nine assists in 37 games this season, has not played since Jan. 21.

Rooney, who has six goals and five assists in 51 games this season, last played on March 2.

CHYTIL BANGED UP

Filip Chytil was also injured during Thursday's game, and is day-to-day.