Rangers take on the Twins looking to end road losing streak

Texas Rangers (24-28, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-23, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.47 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -131, Rangers +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will attempt to end a seven-game road skid when they visit the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 12-11 record at home and a 27-23 record overall. The Twins have a 13-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Texas has a 12-15 record on the road and a 24-28 record overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .384 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has 11 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .253 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has three doubles and nine home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 8-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .187 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.