Rangers turn attention to Galdames - gossip

[BBC Sport]

Rangers could move for Godoy Cruz's Chilean defender Thomas Galdames after a move for Levski Sofia's Jose Cordoba collapsed. (Record)

Recent debutant Robbie Fraser is in talks with Rangers over a new contract. (National - subscription)

Sam Lammers' wages could be a stumbling block to his departure from Rangers, with FC Twente linked with the forward who spent the latter half of the season on loan at Utrecht. (Twente Insite - in Dutch)

Meanwhile, Rangers will attend TransferRoom's Mexico convention next month along with more than 100 clubs and agencies. (Record)

Read Thursday's Scottish gossip