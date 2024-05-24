Rangers try to end 6-game road losing streak, play the Twins

Texas Rangers (24-27, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (26-23, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jose Urena (1-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -155, Rangers +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to stop their six-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has an 11-11 record in home games and a 26-23 record overall. The Twins have a 13-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Texas has gone 12-14 on the road and 24-27 overall. The Rangers have gone 18-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willi Castro leads the Twins with a .262 batting average, and has 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 12 walks and 16 RBI. Max Kepler is 9-for-30 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .253 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11-for-36 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .191 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .201 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

