Rangers trading for Jack Roslovic

The Rangers are acquiring winger/center Jack Roslovic from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2026, per multiple reports.

The pick will become a third-rounder if the Rangers reach the Stanley Cup Final this season.

With the Blue Jackets, Roslovic had been skating as the right wing on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner.

Roslovic, 27, has six goals and 17 assists in 40 games this season.

He is earning $4 million this season, and is set for free agency after the year.

During his eight-year career with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets, Roslovic has twice eclipsed the 20-goal mark -- most recently in 2021-22, when he had 22 goals and 23 assists.



The Rangers had been connected to Jake Guentzel (traded to the Carolina Hurricanes) and Frank Vatrano (seemingly staying with the Anaheim Ducks), but made only depth moves at the deadline.

In addition to Roslovic, New York acquired center Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken and depth defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from the Pittsburgh Penguins.