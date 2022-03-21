Rangers trading for defenseman Justin Braun

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Flyers
    Philadelphia Flyers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Justin Braun with Flyers in 2022
Justin Braun with Flyers in 2022

The Rangers are trading for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun, according to multiple reports.

In exchange, the Rangers are sending a 2023 third-round draft pick to Philadelphia.

Braun, 35, is making $1.8 million and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

In 61 games this season for the Flyers, Braun has five goals, 11 assists, and a +/- of 3 while averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game.

By adding Braun, the Rangers are adding depth to a defense that already includes Adam Fox, K'Andre Miller, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba, Braden Schneider, and Patrik Nemeth.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Recommended Stories