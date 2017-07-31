Rangers trade struggling Lucroy to Rockies

MLB catcher Jonathan Lucroy, 31, was dealt to the Colorado Rockies from the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

For the second time in as many seasons, two-time All-Star Jonathan Lucroy is on the move before the MLB trade deadline.

On Sunday, the Texas Rangers shipped the struggling 31-year-old catcher to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later.

Lucroy, who is hitting .242/.297/.338 with four homers this season for Texas, will be a free agent in 2018.

He is an easy upgrade for the Rockies behind the plate as they look to secure a National League wild-card spot.

Colorado, who sit in a tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the first wildcard and six games in front of the Milwaukee Brewers, has seen their catchers connect on the fewest home runs in MLB and the lowest on-base plus slugging percentage in the NL (.617).

Lucroy, who spent over six seasons in the National League with the Brewers, heads to the hitter-friendly Coors Field in search of a return to his 2016 All-Star form.