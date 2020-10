Shortly after Day 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft began, the Rangers made a move.

The Blueshirts traded 21-year old center Lias Andersson to the Los Angeles Kings for the rights to William Cuylle, the 60th pick in the draft.

Andersson, whom the Rangers selected at No. 7 overall in the 2017 draft, was a disappointment during his time in New York.

He played 17 games during the 2019-20 season, failing to score a goal and tallying just one assist.