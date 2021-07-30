Rangers trade for Golden Knights F Ryan Reaves

Vegas Golden Knights D Ryan Reaves

The Rangers have reached a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights to acquire veteran F Ryan Reaves in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

It's a familiar face for head coach Gerard Gallant, who coached Reaves in his time with Vegas. The 34-year-old played just 37 games with the Knights last season, totaling just one goal and four assists.

But here's where he thrives: Reaves led the NHL in hits per 60 minutes of ice time last season. So he's a hard-hitting forward that can provide some bruising checks and pressured forechecking on the third or fourth line.

Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Reaves ranks third in the NHL in hits with 2,322. He's not afraid of any skater, standing at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds before he puts his blades and pads on.

Adding players like Jared Tinordi and Patrik Nemeth to the blue line, it's clear president and GM Chris Drury is looking to bulk up this Rangers roster under Gallant.