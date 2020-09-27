Rangers trade D Marc Staal, second-round pick to Red Wings

He spent 13 years with the Rangers, but Marc Staal will begin next season in a new sweater for the first time in his career.

New York traded Staal, as well as a second-round pick, to the Detroit Red Wings for "future considerations."

The trade clears up more cap space for New York -- $5.7 million to be exact. And that will go along with the likely buyout of Henrik Lundqvist.

Staal has been a Ranger lifer up to this point after getting drafted 12th overall to the Blueshirts in the 2005 NHL Draft. From 2010-2015, he was a crucial piece on the back end that helped the Rangers in the playoffs and eventually make the Stanley Cup Finals during the 2013-14 season.

In his 13 seasons, Staal collected 188 points (43 goals, 145 assists) while owning a career +46 while on the ice. Staal's 892 games played for the Rangers also ranks sixth all-time for the franchise.